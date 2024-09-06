sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Frankfurt Bound Vistara Flight Declares Emergency, Diverted to Turkey Over Security Fears

Published 22:01 IST, September 6th 2024

Frankfurt Bound Vistara Flight Declares Emergency, Diverted to Turkey Over Security Fears

Flight UK27, operated by Vistara, travelling from Mumbai (BOM) to Frankfurt (FRA), was diverted to Erzurum Airport in Turkey due to security reasons.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Frankfurt Bound Vistara Flight Declares Emergency Over Security Fears
Frankfurt Bound Vistara Flight Declares Emergency Over Security Fears | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

19:50 IST, September 6th 2024