Published 16:34 IST, July 23rd 2024
Budget 2024-25: Government Brings 3 Scheme Via EPFO, To Boost Fresh Employment
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our government will implement 3 schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’, as part of the Prime Minister’s package."
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Budget 2024-25: Government Brings 3 Scheme Via EPFO, To Boost Fresh Employment | Image: PTI (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:32 IST, July 23rd 2024