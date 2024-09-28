sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Burari Case Rerun? Delhi Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead After Consuming Poisonous Substance

Published 10:08 IST, September 28th 2024

Burari Case Rerun? Delhi Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead After Consuming Poisonous Substance

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, with the Police initially suspecting it to be a case of mass suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Five members of Family committed mass suicide in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Five members of Family committed mass suicide in Delhi's Vasant Kunj | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:35 IST, September 28th 2024