Published 19:55 IST, July 18th 2024

Businessman Makes Video Call To Son, Later Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra Worli Sea Link

A businessman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in Mumbai after informing his son about his intention on video call.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19:55 IST, July 18th 2024