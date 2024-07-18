Published 19:55 IST, July 18th 2024
Businessman Makes Video Call To Son, Later Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra Worli Sea Link
A businessman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) in Mumbai after informing his son about his intention on video call.
BMC initiates final launch of girders to connect Coastal Road with Bandra Worli Sea Link | Image: PTI/ Representational
19:55 IST, July 18th 2024