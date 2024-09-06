Published 19:53 IST, September 6th 2024
Cannabis Cultivation To Become Legal In Himachal As State Assembly Passes Resolution
The cultivation of Cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed is set to become legal in Himachal Pradesh after the state assembly passed a resolution.
Image: Representative image
