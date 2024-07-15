Published 11:53 IST, July 15th 2024
Car Collides With Express Train At Manned Railway Crossing in Bengal
A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night.
Press Trust Of India
A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger | Image: representative
