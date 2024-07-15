sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:53 IST, July 15th 2024

Car Collides With Express Train At Manned Railway Crossing in Bengal

A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and collided with a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger
A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger | Image: representative
  • 2 min read
