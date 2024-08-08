Published 15:02 IST, August 8th 2024
CBI Arrests ED Assistant Director in Bribery Case
Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a bribery case, officials said
Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a bribery case, officials said | Image: PTI/file
