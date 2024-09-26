sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • CBI Makes Big Claim In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Says 'False Records...'

Published 23:20 IST, September 26th 2024

CBI Makes Big Claim In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Says 'False Records...'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The brutal crime took place in a state-run hospital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Outrage continues across the country following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Outrage continues across the country following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:49 IST, September 26th 2024