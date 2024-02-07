CBI Searches 2 Locations in Delhi Linked to Harsh Mander In FCRA Violation Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday stepped up its probe into the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mande.

The probe agency conducted searches across two locations in the national capital linked to Mander's NGO.

Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.

The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry. Centre for Equity Studies, an NGO based in New Delhi has also been mentioned in probe agency's FIR.

The home ministry in March last year, recommended a CBI probe against Aman Biradari for having allegedly received foreign funding without being registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

CBI Registers Case Against NGO And Its Chairperson

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an NGO based at Delhi and Chairperson-cum-Secretary of the said NGO, on allegations of violations of the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2010. Searches are being conducted today at two locations in Delhi including official and residential premises of the accused. It has been alleged that the NGO had transferred Rs. 32,71,915/- (Approx.), other than salary/wages/remuneration, from its FCRA account into the account of individual(s) during 2020-21 in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010. It has also been alleged that the NGO had also diverted funds from its FCRA account through the firm(s) in violation of the provisions of FCRA, 2010.