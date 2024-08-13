Published 22:37 IST, August 13th 2024
CBI Takes Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, IMA demands hospitals be declared safe zones
The Central Bureau of Investigation will now probe the brutal rape-murder case of a trainee doctor after orders from the Calcutta High Court.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Desk
CBI to probe Kolkata rape and murder case after directions from Calcutta High Court | Image: File photo
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:37 IST, August 13th 2024