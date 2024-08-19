Published 19:54 IST, August 19th 2024
CCTV Captures Full Force of Wayanad Landslides in Mundakkai, Chooralmala | WATCH
The visuals, in which flood water could be seen gushing into closed shops destroying the shutters in the blink of an eye, were something beyond imagination.
Kerala govt sets up cell to address queries on donations to CMDRF for Wayanad landslides | Image: PTI
