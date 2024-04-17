Updated April 16th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
Centre Forms 6-Member Panel to Address Queer Community Issues
Queer community: The government order noted that the Supreme Court judgment dated October 17, 2023, directed the Centre to constitute a committee.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In response to a directive from the Supreme Court, the Indian government has established a six-member committee tasked with examining a range of issues concerning the queer community. This significant development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages and referring the decision regarding legislation on the same to Parliament.
The government order noted that the Supreme Court judgment dated October 17,2023, directed the Centre to constitute a committee to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to examine the various issues relating to queer community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 16th, 2024 at 21:55 IST