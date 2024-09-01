Published 16:52 IST, September 1st 2024
Centre Forms Inter-Ministerial Central Team To Assess Damage Caused By Floods In Gujarat
A team led by NIDM Executive director has been formed by Home Ministry to assess damages caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Centre has formed Inter-ministerial team to review damage in Gujarat caused due to heavy rainfall and flood in some parts | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:50 IST, September 1st 2024