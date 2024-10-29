sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran vs Israel | Dhanteras | J&K Terror Attack | Baba Siddique Murder | Kerala Fireworks Accident |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Centre Procures 60.63 Lakh Tonnes Of Paddy So Far In Punjab; Rs 12200cr Paid To Farmers Till Oct 28

Published 20:36 IST, October 29th 2024

Centre Procures 60.63 Lakh Tonnes Of Paddy So Far In Punjab; Rs 12200cr Paid To Farmers Till Oct 28

The Centre procured 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy in Punjab, paying Rs 12,200 crore to farmers by October 28, with a target of 185 lakh tonnes for KMS 2024-25.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Centre procures 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in Punjab; Rs 12200cr paid to farmers till Oct 28
Centre procures 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in Punjab; Rs 12200cr paid to farmers till Oct 28 | Image: PTI
Advertisement

20:36 IST, October 29th 2024