Published 20:36 IST, October 29th 2024
Centre Procures 60.63 Lakh Tonnes Of Paddy So Far In Punjab; Rs 12200cr Paid To Farmers Till Oct 28
The Centre procured 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy in Punjab, paying Rs 12,200 crore to farmers by October 28, with a target of 185 lakh tonnes for KMS 2024-25.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Centre procures 60.63 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in Punjab; Rs 12200cr paid to farmers till Oct 28 | Image: PTI
Advertisement
20:36 IST, October 29th 2024