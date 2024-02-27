Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
Chandigarh Administration Issues New Notification For Mayoral Polls, Election on This Day
The nominations will be filed and the process will take place on Feb 28 and 29.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Chandigarh Administration | Image:Social media
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday issued a new notification for elections for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.
The elections will now be held on March 4. The nominations will be filed and the process will take place on Feb 28 and 29.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
