sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:07 IST, June 28th 2024

Chargesheet Details Emerge in Alleged Sexual Assault Case Involving Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa

The investigators found that on February 2, 2024, at around 11.15 am, the survivor, along with her 54-year-old mother visited Yediyurappa.

Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor
Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:05 IST, June 28th 2024