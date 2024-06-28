Published 17:07 IST, June 28th 2024
Chargesheet Details Emerge in Alleged Sexual Assault Case Involving Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa
The investigators found that on February 2, 2024, at around 11.15 am, the survivor, along with her 54-year-old mother visited Yediyurappa.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Booked Under POCSO for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor | Image: PTI/File
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:05 IST, June 28th 2024