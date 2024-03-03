English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Chennai Metro to Increase Train Frequency on These Lines Today. Check Timing

The Chennai Metro will run trains at a frequency of every 7 minutes from 10am to 8pm instead of the usual 12 noon to 8pm on both the lines.

Anticipating an influx of passengers on the metro, the CMRL will run trains at a frequency of every 7 minutes from 10am to 8pm | Image:CMRL,
Chennai: The Chennai Metro will increase the frequency of trains on both Blue and Green Lines on Sunday to enhance passengers’ convenience as maintenance work on the Southern Railways line between Central and Tambaram is underway and more passengers are expected to travel on Metro today.

Anticipating an influx of passengers on the metro, the CMRL will run trains at a frequency of every 7 minutes from 10am to 8pm instead of the usual 12 noon to 8pm on both the lines.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chennai Metro wrote, “ Due to maintenance work on Southern Railways between Central and Tambaram, more passengers are expected on the Metro tomorrow, Sunday, March 3rd 2024. To accommodate this, Chennai Metro Rail will be operating the trains at every 7 minutes frequency from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, instead of the usual 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm on both the Blue Line and Green Line.”

As per the regular Sunday schedule, metro trains will be operating at every 10 minutes frequency from 5am to 10am in the morning and from 8pm to 10pm in the evening and at every 15 minutes frequency from 10pm to 11pm.

It is to be noted that the increase in the frequency of trains is only for March 3. 
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:27 IST

