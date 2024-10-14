sb.scorecardresearch
  • Chennai Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely This Week

Published 07:58 IST, October 14th 2024

Chennai Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely This Week

The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to go in or around the sea until October 17 due to rough sea conditions and gusty winds.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall this Week, Check Details Here
IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall this Week, Check Details Here | Image: PTI/ Representational
07:58 IST, October 14th 2024