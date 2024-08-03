sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Chhattisgarh: Labourer Dies After Getting Trapped in Conveyor Belt at Steel Plant

Published 19:19 IST, August 3rd 2024

Chhattisgarh: Labourer Dies After Getting Trapped in Conveyor Belt at Steel Plant

The victim, Yadram Yadav, was working in the blast furnace section when he got trapped in the conveyor belt and was seriously injured.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Labourer dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at steel plant in Chhattisgarh
Labourer dies after getting trapped in conveyor belt at steel plant in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:19 IST, August 3rd 2024