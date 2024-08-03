Published 19:19 IST, August 3rd 2024
Chhattisgarh: Labourer Dies After Getting Trapped in Conveyor Belt at Steel Plant
The victim, Yadram Yadav, was working in the blast furnace section when he got trapped in the conveyor belt and was seriously injured.
