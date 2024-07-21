sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:18 IST, July 21st 2024

Child Rights Activists Hope for Increased Funding Ahead of Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget, child rights activists and organizations have urged the government to put children at the centre of the development discourse.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Child rights activists expressed hope that the government will heed their calls for a child-centric approach
Child rights activists expressed hope that the government will heed their calls for a child-centric approach | Image: PTI/ Representational
