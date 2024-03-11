Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:00 IST
Chittoor: Metal Statues Unearthed From Underground Of Varadaraja Swamy Temple | Details Inside
Panchaloha idols ( five metals composition idols) unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple built by Pallavas in koormai village of Andhra Pradesh
- India
- 1 min read
Chittoor (AP): The news is coming from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district where Panchaloha idols ( five metals composition) unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple built by Pallavas in koormai village of Palamaneru rural mandal.
The temple priest who identified the idols of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Goddesses Sridevi, Bhudevi. These statues unearthed when the excavations were carried out as part of the reconstruction works of the temple.
Two feet height idols were found in the ground below the moolavirat ( main idol) in the sanctum where villagers worshiping idols. Apart from the metal statues some utensils were also found during the excavation activity.
The temple management said that they will take the help of archeology officials to find out the age of the idols.
