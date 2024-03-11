×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Chittoor: Metal Statues Unearthed From Underground Of Varadaraja Swamy Temple | Details Inside

Panchaloha idols ( five metals composition idols) unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple built by Pallavas in koormai village of Andhra Pradesh

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Metal statues unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh
Metal statues unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chittoor (AP): The news is coming from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district where Panchaloha idols ( five metals composition) unearthed from underground of Varadaraja Swamy temple built by Pallavas in koormai village of Palamaneru rural mandal.

Metal statues unearthed

The temple priest who identified the idols of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Goddesses Sridevi, Bhudevi. These statues unearthed when the excavations were carried out as part of the reconstruction works of the temple.

Metal statues unearthed during excavation

Two feet height idols were found in the ground below the moolavirat ( main idol) in the sanctum where villagers worshiping idols. Apart from the metal statues some utensils were also found during the excavation activity.

Idols worshipped in the sanctorum  

The temple management said that they will take the help of archeology officials to find out the age of the idols.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

