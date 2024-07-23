sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:48 IST, July 23rd 2024

Civil Aviation Ministry Gets Rs 2,357 cr Budgetary Allocation for FY25

The budgetary allocation for the civil aviation ministry has been reduced to Rs 2,357.14 crore for the current fiscal ending next March, with regional air connectivity scheme set to get Rs 502 crore during the same period.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  2 min read
21:48 IST, July 23rd 2024