Published 08:18 IST, September 12th 2024
Situation Tense in Karnataka's Mandya After Stones Thrown at Ganpati Procession; Sector 144 Imposed
Further, police have declared a high alert in the area and imposed Section 144, which restricts a gathering of over five people, to maintain law and order.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Clashes During Ganpati Procession: Section 144 in Karnataka's Mandya, 45 Detained; Bandh Tomorrow | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:57 IST, September 12th 2024