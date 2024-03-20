×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday evening. The confrontation occurred moments after a public meeting addressed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Paramanik concluded, and a rally led by state minister Udayan Guha was about to commence nearby, in the Dinhata Bazar area around 8:30 pm.

According to Pramanik, the local BJP MP, stones were hurled at his convoy from the venue of the TMC's rally as he was leaving the area after the program. "I had to protest against this undemocratic and violent behavior of the TMC workers," he stated in an interview with a Bengali news channel, accusing Guha of orchestrating attacks on BJP activists.

In contrast, Guha dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and claimed that BJP supporters instigated the violence by throwing stones at the TMC's rally venue. He accused Pramanik of provoking his supporters to attack the TMC.

The clashes led to injuries among both supporters and police personnel who intervened to stop the violence. The Raj Bhavan issued a statement confirming that Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state police chief regarding the altercation between Pramanik and Guha. Additionally, the Governor has requested preventive action against habitual offenders to ensure free and fair elections.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

