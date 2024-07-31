sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:14 IST, July 31st 2024

Warming of Arabian Sea is Linked to Wayanad Landslides in Kerala, Says Climate Scientist

Warming of the Arabian Sea has led to deep cloud formation and intense rainfall in Kerala, causing severe landslides and over 140 deaths.

Climate Scientist Says Warming Arabian Sea Fuels Extreme Rainfall and Landslides in Kerala
Warming of Arabian Sea is Linked to Wayanad Landslides in Kerala, Says Climate Scientist | Image: PTI
