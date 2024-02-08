Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify in India, Rainfall Predicted in Tamil Nadu - Check IMD Forecast

As per IMD's forecast, very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East UP, and West UP from January 11 and 15.

Tanisha Rajput
Dense fog envelopes Delhi-NCR region.
Dense fog envelopes Delhi-NCR region. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As cold wave continues to grip India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its weather bulletin stated that dense fog is likely to prevail over northwest India for the next 5 days.

The department on its X account also shared visibility recorded at several places in the north. Amritsar recorded 25m, Chandigarh-50, Ambala & Hissar-200 each, Palam (Delhi)-0. Furthermore, Lucknow & Varanasi recorded 25m each and Bareilly recorded 50 meters.

The Met agency added that Central and East India is likely to witness a fall in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming 3 days.

Cold wave conditions in North:

The Met Department in its bulletin stated that 'Cold Wave' conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab and Haryana on Jan 11 and 12. Furthermore, the national capital is expected to witness cold day conditions in isolated pockets.

Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan continue to reel under cold waves as the mercury dropped by 2-4 degrees Celsius at several places in the last 24 hours.

IMD Cold Wave Predictions:

As per IMD's forecast, very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 11 and 15. A layer of dense fog has been precited for the coming three days.

Dense fog conditions likely to prevail in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu division on 11 January; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, north Madhya Pradesh on 11 and 12 January.

Dense fog spells are likely to prevail from January 11 and 15 in  Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Rainfall:

The Met Department issued a 'rain' warning for several states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Muzzaffarbad on January 12 and 13.

It also issued snowfall warnings for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 January.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep might see rainfall during the next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter. 

The bulletin forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu today.

 

 

 

