Published 14:34 IST, October 5th 2024

Communal Flare in Amravati, 21 Cops Injured in Mob Violence

21 policemen were injured after a mob pelted stones at them Amravati, demanding registration of a case after objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad

21 policemen were injured after a mob pelted stones at them Amravati, demanding registration of a case after objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad | Image: ANI
14:31 IST, October 5th 2024