Published 14:34 IST, October 5th 2024
Communal Flare in Amravati, 21 Cops Injured in Mob Violence
21 policemen were injured after a mob pelted stones at them Amravati, demanding registration of a case after objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
21 policemen were injured after a mob pelted stones at them Amravati, demanding registration of a case after objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, October 5th 2024