Published 13:52 IST, September 3rd 2024
Congress Files FIR Against Bangladeshi Journalist, Jaipur Dialogues for Fake News On Rahul, Sonia
The FIR names Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, a Bangladeshi journalist and editor of newspaper Blitz and Aditi Ghosh, affiliated with the Jaipur Dialogues portal.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladeshi journo, Indian woman booked for spreading fake news against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:52 IST, September 3rd 2024