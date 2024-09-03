Published 13:52 IST, September 3rd 2024

Congress Files FIR Against Bangladeshi Journalist, Jaipur Dialogues for Fake News On Rahul, Sonia

The FIR names Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, a Bangladeshi journalist and editor of newspaper Blitz and Aditi Ghosh, affiliated with the Jaipur Dialogues portal.