Advertisement

Amroha: There has been continuous opposition to MP Danish Ali ever since he got the Lok Sabha election ticket from the Congress party. During the Farewell namaz, Danish Ali, who had come to Naugaon Sadat on a poll campaign, was surrounded by an angry mob. They surrounded Danish Ali’s car and created a ruckus.

The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media. Congress has made MP Danish Ali its candidate from Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, he had won the 2019 elections on a BSP ticket. But he was suspended from BSP due to alleged anti-party activities.

Advertisement

On Friday, MP Danish Ali had reached Jama Masjid of Amroha with his supporters. He also went to Naugaon Sadat to seek votes from the locals. As soon as his car reached in front of the Jama Masjid located in Naugaon Sadat Nai Basti, a large crowd of people, who had come out of Jama Masjid after offering namaz, immediately surrounded him.

Seeing himself surrounded, Danish Ali remained sitting in the car. During this time a youth tried to jump on the bonnet of the car. However, some people were seen explaining to the angry mob, who were creating ruckus. In which Pratik, son of Samarpal Singh, MLA from Naugaon Sadat assembly seat, was trying to pacify the angry people.

Advertisement

The angry mob, however, questioned Ali over his last five-year report card. They questioned him on his work in Naugaon Sadat in the last five years. Only when the gathered mob was cleared from the area could Ali’s car move ahead.

The people present in the crowd captured the entire incident on their mobile phones. Late in the evening, two videos of the gherao of the MP's car went viral on social media. The people who created the ruckus are said to be associated with the Samajwadi Party.