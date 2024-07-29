Published 17:46 IST, July 29th 2024
Congress Suspends 2 Leaders For Serving Gulab Jamuns To BJP Minister at Plantation Drive in Indore
The Congress suspended its two leaders for serving gulab jamuns to BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at the opposition party's office.
Congress Suspends 2 Leaders For Serving Gulab Jamuns To BJP Minister at Plantation Drive in Indore
