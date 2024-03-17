Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:47 IST
Cop Killed as Gangster Attacks Police Team in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
A cop was killed in an encounter in Punjab's Hosiarpur on Sunday.
Hoshiarpur: A cop was killed in an encounter that broke out between the police and a gangster in Punjab's Hosiarpur on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Mansoorpur village. The deceased has been identified as Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Constable Amritpal Singh, news agency PTI reported.
Surendra Lamba, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that a CIA team was in the village to raid the residence of Sukhwinder Singh.
As the team entered the house, the suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was struck in the chest, the SSP said.
While other team members escaped unharmed, Amritpal was initially admitted to a Civil Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
Sukhwinder Singh managed to flee the scene.
Currently, efforts are underway to nab Singh and police are conducting raids on locations suspected to be his hideouts, Lamba added.
(Inputs from PTI)
