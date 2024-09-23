Published 00:01 IST, September 24th 2024
Cop Who Shot Badlapur Rape Accused, Once Took Down Dawood's Brother, Know All About Him
Inspector Sanjay Shinde, whose bullet killed the Badlapur rape accused worked with Pradeep Sharma, also known as encounter specialist.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Inspector Sanjay Shinde, who shot Badlapur rape accused worked under encounter specialist, played part in arrest of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:43 IST, September 23rd 2024