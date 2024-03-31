×

Top Trending Stories

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Couple Dies by Suicide After Tiff in Hyderabad

Troubled with issues in their relationship, an unmarried couple in Telangana’s Hyderabad reportedly died by suicide following a tiff in the Kondapur area.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad
Couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Troubled with issues in their relationship, an unmarried couple in Telangana’s Hyderabad reportedly died by suicide following a tiff between the two at their residence located in Kondapur area. The incident took place on Saturday night, when the couple took the extreme step and ended their life. When the police reached the place, they found that the woman was lying dead on a bed, while the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital and initiated further legal proceedings. The police identified the deceased as Rohith Kumar (23), and K Prithi (23), both natives of Bihar.

Autopsy was conducted on Sunday

It is being said that both of them were staying in the said house located in Kondapur together for around a year. Both of them were working at private companies in the city.  

A senior police officer said that on Saturday night, both of them had a fight over some issues before the incident.

When the police reached the house, Rohith was found hanging to the ceiling fan in a room while the woman was found lying dead on the bed in another room. It is being suspected that the woman consumed poisonous substances.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital mortuary where an autopsy was conducted on Sunday.

The police suspect that both of them slipped into depression over the developments in their relationship and might have ended their lives.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.
 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Whatsapp logo