Updated February 18th, 2024 at 01:21 IST

Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father After Minor Scuffle

The incident took place in Bishnupur Ahuk village under the Sahebpur Kamal police station area on Saturday, following which the accused fled the spot.

Digital Desk
Woman, her father and brother shot dead by her father-in-law in Bihar's Begusarai
Woman, her father and brother shot dead by her father-in-law in Bihar's Begusarai | Image:Unsplash/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Begusarai: A sensational triple-murder in Begusarai District of Bihar on Saturday evening has sent a shock wave across the state, where a 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead along with her father and her brother by her father-in-law. The incident took place in Bishnupur Ahuk village under the Sahebpur Kamal police station area, following which the accused fled the spot.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Neelu Kumari, her father Umesh Yadav and brother Rajesh Yadav, all residents of Sreenagar area of Begusarai district.

Police are searching for the accused

Talking to media personnel, SHO Sahebpur Kamal police station, Deepak Kumar said, "The incident took place on Saturday evening when Umesh Yadav, along with his son and daughter, went to Neelu Kumari's in-laws' house. According to villagers, when her father-in-law saw them, he got furious and a scuffle broke out.”

It was during the scuffle that Neelu Kumari's father-in-law suddenly whipped out his gun and shot them dead from point-blank range leading all the three people dead on the spot, said the police official.  

A villager said that the incident was a case of 'pakadua shaadi (forced marriage)’, in which men are abducted and married off to women against their will, and that was the reason Neelu Kumari's in-laws were not taking her to their home even after two years of marriage.

The senior police officials have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.
 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 01:21 IST

