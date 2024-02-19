Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

BSF Nabs 1, Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 6 Crore Along India-Bangladesh Border

An Indian man was caught by the BSF attempting to smuggle around 10 kg of gold across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Digital Desk
The BSF recovered Rs 6.7 crore worth of gold from a local near the India-Bangladesh border.
The BSF recovered Rs 6.7 crore worth of gold from a local near the India-Bangladesh border. | Image:X@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
KOLKATA: The Border Security Force (BSF), on Sunday, apprehended an Indian man allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth more than Rs 6 crore across the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal. The operation to seize the man and his accompalic etook place in a farming field in West Bengal's Horandipur border village area which is guarded by the 32nd battalion of the BSF. 

The BSF succesfully apprehended one of the two alleged smugglers, with the other managing to flee the area. The individual that was captured, a local of Nadia district, was reportedly in possesion of 16 gold bars and four gold biscuits weighing more than 10 kg and having a value of over Rs 6 crore. 

Upon being interrogated, the man revealed that he and his accomplice had received the gold from a Bangladeshi man from across the border. The seized gold and the man himself were handed over to the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation. 

The south Bengal frontier of the BSF was quoted in a PTI report as saying that, "Smugglers do not get directly involved in cross-border crimes but they target poor locals to get these criminal acts done."

The force said any incident of cross-border crimes can be informed to it over the BSF 'Seema Sathi' (border friend) helpline at 14419. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

