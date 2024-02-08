Advertisement

New Delhi: A 80-year-old woman was allegedly murdered during a robbery at her house in Southeast Delhi, sending a shock wave across the area. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, under the jurisdiction of Jaitpur police station.

On the information, a case was registered at the local police station and the two accused including a juvenile, involved in the crime were apprehended. The police team traced both the accused through CCTV footage and technical surveillance and apprehended them within hours of the incident.

Apart from the juvenile, the other accused have been identified as 20-year-old Mayank. The robbed jewellery items were also recovered on the instance of the accused.

Robbed jewellery recovered from possession of the accused

A police official said that the deceased woman's son stated that his mother used to live alone in the house located in the Saurabh Vihar area. Her son used to visit his mother's house daily for food and other daily needs.

According to the police, around 8.30 pm the victim's son, who lived separately at N-Block, Saurabh Vihar, came to her house when she did not respond to his calls. He said he found her lying unconscious on her bed and that the latch of the rear window was found not bolted.

When he entered the house from the window, he found that blood was coming from her mother’s mouth and her gold ring and gold bangles were missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi), Rajesh Deo said, “During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and found two persons walking suspiciously near the spot in the early hours of Tuesday. Suspecting their involvement, police identified one of them as Mayank, who lived in the same area, and apprehended him from his house.”

Furthermore, his 16-year-old alleged accomplice was also apprehended and some jewellery items including three gold rings, two pair gold earrings, one gold nose pin and five gold bangles were recovered.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

