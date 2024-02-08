Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

SHOCKING: Man Murders Bank Manager Girlfriend at Navi Mumbai Lodge After Her Birthday Celebration

Shoeb Shaikh killed his girlfriend Amit Kaur in Navi Mumbai. Shocking details have emerged about the case.

Shweta Parande
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his 35-year-old girlfriend in a Navi Mumbai lodge on Tuesday. Amit Ravinder Kaur alias Amy, a divorced mother with a teenage child, was killed in a lodge in Turbhe by her alleged boyfriend Shoeib Shaikh.

Amit Kaur worked as a bank manager with IDFC Bank at the Juinagar Branch in Navi Mumbai. She met Shoeb, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, through social media in September 2023.

The Mumbai Police managed to nab Shoeb Sheikh after a tip-off from an informer received by Assistant Inspector of Police Valmiki Kore around 2 am. The informer tipped off Kore about "a man from his neighbourhood who had done something wrong".

The accused was arrested from his house in Sakinaka, Andheri East, Mumbai. He was planning to flee to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime, said a police official.

“Shaikh was brought to the police station and while questioning, he revealed he had killed his girlfriend," said a police officer.

Shocking motive behind cold-blooded murder

The accused revealed in the police interrogation that he killed his girlfriend based on a suspicion of her cheating on him. Shoeb said that he checked into a hotel in Turbhe with Amy on Monday, January 8. He revealed that he had planned to kill Amy after celebrating her birthday on the same day.

"Shaikh was picked up and during questioning, he admitted to killing the woman in a Navi Mumbai lodge," said DCP Datta Nalawade.

Turbhe police senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar further revealed that the couple used their respective identity cards to book the room in the lodge. Around midnight, the lodge staff saw Shaikh leaving the premises, but did not suspect anything. "It was only when the police opened the room that they found Kaur lying strangled," said the officer.

Shaikh is a school dropout and was working in a garage in Sakinaka. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) against Shaikh at the Turbhe police station.

Post her divorce, Amy reportedly lived with her mother in GTB Nagar near Sion Koliwada in Mumbai, while her teenage daughter lives with Amy’s ex-husband and her father.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

