Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Tribal Girl Allegedly Raped, Body Dumped in Brick Kiln in West Bengal’s Malda

Victim's family has alleged that she was raped and then murdered before her body was dumped in the brick kiln.

Digital Desk
Crime
The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation into the case is underway. | Image:pexels
Malda: A bone-chilling incident of rape and murder has come to light in West Bengal's Malda district wherein a tribal girl was allegedly raped and murdered with her face smashed. According to sources, the body of the Class IX student was recovered from an abandoned brick kiln on Friday, a day after she went missing. The girl belonged to a financially backward family. 

Her family has alleged that the girl was raped and then murdered before her body was dumped in the brick kiln. The family kept searching for her throughout Thursday night and recovered her body the next morning. Her family has demanded a thorough probe into the matter. 

The body has been sent for postmortem. An investigation into the case is underway.

No woman safe in Bengal: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

Reacting to the heinous crime, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Mamata Banerjee government alleging that Bengal has become a safe haven for rapists.

Taking to X, Poonawalla wrote,” No woman safe in Bengal Sandeshkhali to Malda. In another case of brutal rape and murder, a class ninth student, a Tribal, was found lifeless with face smashed , in a brick kiln in Bhabuk village of Old Malda Assembly(sic).”

He said that this was not the first such case in Malda. “This is not the first such case in Malda. Recently a half naked body of a 25 year old was found after rape & murder. Many such instances taking place in Bengal but Shahjahan & rapists being protected and patronised & those who speak up against it are arrested! This is TALIBANI MANSIKTA AND CULTURE (TMC) (sic),” he further wrote.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

