sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:25 IST, July 1st 2024

Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: What Changes

Making a landmark shift, India is set to head towards a new era of criminal justice with three reformed laws coming into effect on July 1.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: Key Changes You Should Know
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: Key Changes You Should Know | Image: Representative/Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

08:10 IST, July 1st 2024