Published 14:25 IST, July 1st 2024
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: What Changes
Making a landmark shift, India is set to head towards a new era of criminal justice with three reformed laws coming into effect on July 1.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Curtains on British-Era Rules, New Criminal Laws Take Effect Today: Key Changes You Should Know | Image: Representative/Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
08:10 IST, July 1st 2024