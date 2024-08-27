sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:03 IST, August 27th 2024

Dahi Handi Celebrations Underway in Mumbai; Security Tightened

It is believed that Lord Krishna liked curd and butter as a child. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through dahi handi after Krishna Janmashtami.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, at Dadar in Mumbai | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
11:46 IST, August 27th 2024