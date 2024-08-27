Published 12:03 IST, August 27th 2024
Dahi Handi Celebrations Underway in Mumbai; Security Tightened
It is believed that Lord Krishna liked curd and butter as a child. Therefore, devotees re-enact his childhood days through dahi handi after Krishna Janmashtami.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Devotees form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, at Dadar in Mumbai | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:46 IST, August 27th 2024