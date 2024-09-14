Published 12:33 IST, September 14th 2024
Dehradun Rain: 300 Roads, 31 Highways Closed After Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand
Heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand have resulted in the closure of 300 roads, including 31 highways, on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand have resulted in the closure of 300 roads, including 31 highways, on Saturday. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:33 IST, September 14th 2024