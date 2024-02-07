Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

FlyBig Launches Flight Services Between Dehradun to Pithoragarh under UDAN scheme

The FlyBig airline will operate daily flights from both of these picturesque destinations.

Manisha Roy
Is your flight canceled or delayed because of fog?
The Flybig airline will operate flights between Dehradun and Pithoragarh | Image:Pexels
Dehradun: The Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight from Dehradun to Pithoragarh. The FlyBig airline will operate flights from both of these picturesque destinations thrice a week. The flight service was launched under UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Launched in 2016, RCS-UDAN aims to enable air operations on unserved or underserved routes connecting different regions. It also aims to bolster infrastructure and connectivity in India. 

With the launch of this service, the travel time between the two cities will reduce from 12-15 hours now to 90 minutes.

Kumaon, Garhwal connected via air facility

While inaugurating the Dehradun-Pithoragarh route under RCS-UDAN, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that with the launch of this service, Kumaon and Garhwal (two regions in Uttarakhand), will be connected via air facility.

He said, "...Today, we are connecting Kumaon and Garhwal via air facility. I would like to thank and congratulate FlyBig's Captain Sanjay Mandavia. Through this 19-seater aircraft, we are going to connect both these destinations. This will be the first flight from Pithoragarh which has a 1600-m runway and we invested Rs 7 Crores there. The service will be for Monday, Tuesday and Friday -- thrice a week..."

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

