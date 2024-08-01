sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:00 IST, August 1st 2024

Delhi Area Where IAS Aspirants Died Flooded Again After Fresh Spell of Rain

Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, was again submerged on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Area Where IAS Aspirants Died Flooded Again After Fresh Spell Of Rain
Delhi Area Where IAS Aspirants Died Flooded Again After Fresh Spell Of Rain | Image: Video Grab/R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
