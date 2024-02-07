The trains that are running late include Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Saharanpur-Delhi Express Special | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Train operations in the national capital were disrupted again on Monday due to adverse weather conditions. Several trains arriving at the Delhi railway stations are running late with some of them being cancelled.

Many passengers are facing a harrowing time while waiting for the trains amid the cold wave.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Train services affected at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather.



(Visuals shot at 6:17 am) pic.twitter.com/jCdN6tPw9N — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

The trains that are running late include Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Saharanpur-Delhi Express Special among others. Hirakund Express has been cancelled.

Advertisement

Fog disrupts flight operations in Delhi

The fog also affected the flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Various flights including Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Copenhagen Kastrup are facing delays.

Advertisement

Parts of Delhi woke up to a foggy morning today which led to reduced visibility in several areas including near Akshardham Temple.

