Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Delhi Weather: Several Trains Delayed, Flight Operations Affected Due to Fog | Details inside

Many passengers are facing a harrowing time white waiting for the trains amid the cold wave.

Digital Desk
Trains Cancelled and Diverted on January 26, details here
The trains that are running late include Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Saharanpur-Delhi Express Special | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Train operations in the national capital were disrupted again on Monday due to adverse weather conditions. Several trains arriving at the Delhi railway stations are running late with some of them being cancelled.  

Many passengers are facing a harrowing time while waiting for the trains amid the cold wave. 

The trains that are running late include Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Saharanpur-Delhi Express Special among others. Hirakund Express has been cancelled.

Fog disrupts flight operations in Delhi

The fog also affected the flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Various flights including Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Copenhagen Kastrup are facing delays. 

Parts of Delhi woke up to a foggy morning today which led to reduced visibility in several areas including near Akshardham Temple.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

