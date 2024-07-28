Published 23:36 IST, July 28th 2024
Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Protestors Demand Rs 1 crore Compensation for Victims’ Families
Protestors have demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation each should be provided to the families of the victims who drowned in the coaching basement.
Protestors demand Rs 1 crore compensation for victims' families | Image: Republic
