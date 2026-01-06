Delhi Excise Team Nabs Huge Consignment Of Illicit Liquor In Rohini

New Delhi: The Delhi Excise team has dealt a major blow to the illicit liquor trade in Rohini, seizing a huge consignment of contraband liquor. According to sources, the excise team, acting on a secret tip, intercepted two vehicles in the Rohini area of Delhi and seized a huge cache of illicit liquor.

According to an official of the excise team, the crackdown was carried out under the supervision of Excise Inspector Rohit Kumar, who led a team comprising ASI Sunil and HC Sanjay.

As per reports, the operation was conducted on January 4 at around 7.30 pm in Rohini's Prakash Vihar Sector 28, following directions from senior officers. The team intercepted two vehicles, including a Tata Hexa and a Mahindra Bolero Pickup, and recovered 250 cartons of illicit liquor from the vehicles. However, the drivers of both vehicles managed to escape from the spot.

A senior official stated that the seizure was made in accordance with prescribed legal procedures, and further necessary action has been initiated under the relevant provisions of the Excise Act and Rules.

Sharing the information, the official stated that a team, led by Excise Inspector Rohit Kumar, had been tracking the movement of the vehicles for some time before intercepting them. The liquor was found to be concealed in the vehicles, and the occupants were taken into custody for questioning.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth several lakhs, and the investigation is ongoing to identify the source and destination of the consignment. Based on the complaint received by the excise team, the police team of the Shahbad Dairy police station registered a case under relevant sections and initiated further legal action. The police have now launched a search operation to nab the absconding accused.

The police are also probing the incident to ascertain the sources of the illicit liquor and where it was headed.