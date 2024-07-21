Published 16:08 IST, July 21st 2024
Delhi: Fake Currency Notes of Rs 2.91 Lakh Face Value Seized, 2 Arrested
More than 580 fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 2.91 lakh have been seized and two people arrested, police said on Sunday.The fake Rs 500 notes were smuggled into Bihar from Nepal and were brought to Delhi, they said.
Press Trust Of India
Image: Unsplash (Representational Image)
