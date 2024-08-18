sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Hit-And-Run: Cyclist Killed After Mercedes Rams Into Him in Ashram Area, Driver Absconding

Published 10:16 IST, August 18th 2024

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Cyclist Killed After Mercedes Rams Into Him in Ashram Area, Driver Absconding

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh who was knocked down while he was walking with his bicycle in the South East Delhi area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Cyclist Killed After Mercedes Rams Into Him in Ashram Area, Driver Absconding
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Cyclist Killed After Mercedes Rams Into Him in Ashram Area, Driver Absconding | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:05 IST, August 18th 2024