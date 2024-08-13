sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi L-G, Transport Minister Lay Foundation Stone of Multi-Level Electric Bus Depot

Published 13:13 IST, August 13th 2024

Delhi L-G, Transport Minister Lay Foundation Stone of Multi-Level Electric Bus Depot

Delhi officials laid the foundation for India's largest electric bus depot in Vasant Vihar, featuring EV charging stations, solar panels, and space for buses.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi LG VK Saxena
Delhi LG VK Saxena, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Inaugurate Delhi's New Multi-Level Electric Bus Facility | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:13 IST, August 13th 2024