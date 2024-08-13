Published 13:13 IST, August 13th 2024
Delhi L-G, Transport Minister Lay Foundation Stone of Multi-Level Electric Bus Depot
Delhi officials laid the foundation for India's largest electric bus depot in Vasant Vihar, featuring EV charging stations, solar panels, and space for buses.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG VK Saxena, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Inaugurate Delhi's New Multi-Level Electric Bus Facility | Image: X
