Delhi LG Approves CBI Probe in PWD Graft Case, AAP Alleges Witch Hunt
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a Directorate of Vigilance proposal that has referred a corruption case involving four PWD engineers for a CBI probe.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG VK Saxena reportedly ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer | Image: PTI/ File Photo
22:59 IST, July 25th 2024