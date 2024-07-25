sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:59 IST, July 25th 2024

Delhi LG Approves CBI Probe in PWD Graft Case, AAP Alleges Witch Hunt

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a Directorate of Vigilance proposal that has referred a corruption case involving four PWD engineers for a CBI probe.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG VK Saxena
Delhi LG VK Saxena reportedly ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer | Image: PTI/ File Photo
